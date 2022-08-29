India's state-funded helmet promises 'fresh air' in battle on winter smog

"Inside a home or office, you could have an air purifier," said Pathak, an electrical engineer. "But the guys on the bike, they have no protection at all."

So his company designed a helmet with an air purification unit, fitted with a replaceable filter membrane and a fan powered by a battery that runs six hours and can be charged through a microUSB slot.

Sales of the helmet began in 2019, and tests on New Delhi's streets by an independent laboratory confirmed it can keep more than 80% of pollutants out of users' nostrils, Pathak added.

A 2019 test report seen by Reuters shows the helmet cut levels of lung-damaging PM 2.5 airborne particles to 8.1 micrograms per cubic metre from 43.1 micrograms outside.

India's science and technology ministry says the helmet offers "a breath of fresh air for bikers". That may not come a moment too soon in a country that was home to 35 of the world's 50 worst polluted cities last year.

Pathak sees a big opportunity amid annual demand for 30 million helmets, but declined to reveal his production or sales figures.