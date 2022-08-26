Flexible workplaces can encourage more women to join labour force, Modi says

India can use flexible work places to encourage a higher number of women to work, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as the country looks to improve its female labour force participation.

"The need of the future is flexi work hours. We can use systems like flexible work places as opportunities for female labor force participation," Modi told a meeting of state labour ministers on Thursday.

India's female work participation rate was around 25% for the year 2021, according to federal government data, among the lowest for emerging economies.