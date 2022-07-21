Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe

The complaint against 75-year-old party president and herson Rahul Gandhi was lodged nine years ago by a member of parliament fromModi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Rahul Gandhi, who is also a senior figure in Congress, wasquestioned several times last month in connection with the same case. They haveboth denied any wrongdoing.
"This is a conspiracy to silence us and the intentionis to rid the country of any opposition parties," Congress spokespersonPawan Khera told reporters on Thursday, before Gandhi left for questioning atthe finance ministry's Enforcement Directorate.
A spokesman for the directorate, which investigates moneylaundering and violations of foreign exchange laws, was not available forcomment.
Lawmakers from the Congress party staged a protest insideand outside parliament, holding posters and shouting slogans that accused Modiand his government of pursuing a political vendetta.
The BJP lawmaker behind the complaint, Subramanian Swamy,accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control ofproperty worth $300 million.
The assets had belonged to a firm that published theNational Herald newspaper, founded in 1937 by India's first prime minister,Jawaharlal Nehru, who was Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather.