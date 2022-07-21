July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi questioned in money-laundering probe

    Indian opposition leader Sonia Gandhi was questioned by money laundering investigators on Thursday, prompting her Congress Party to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of running a "political vendetta".

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 8:18 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 8:18 AM

    The complaint against 75-year-old party president and herson Rahul Gandhi was lodged nine years ago by a member of parliament fromModi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Rahul Gandhi, who is also a senior figure in Congress, wasquestioned several times last month in connection with the same case. They haveboth denied any wrongdoing.

    "This is a conspiracy to silence us and the intentionis to rid the country of any opposition parties," Congress spokespersonPawan Khera told reporters on Thursday, before Gandhi left for questioning atthe finance ministry's Enforcement Directorate.

    A spokesman for the directorate, which investigates moneylaundering and violations of foreign exchange laws, was not available forcomment.

    Lawmakers from the Congress party staged a protest insideand outside parliament, holding posters and shouting slogans that accused Modiand his government of pursuing a political vendetta.

    The BJP lawmaker behind the complaint, Subramanian Swamy,accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control ofproperty worth $300 million.

    The assets had belonged to a firm that published theNational Herald newspaper, founded in 1937 by India's first prime minister,Jawaharlal Nehru, who was Rahul Gandhi's great grandfather.

    RELATED STORIES
    Facebook's growth woes in India - too much nudity, not enough women
    Facebook's growth woes in India - too much nudity, not enough women
    On Feb 2, when Meta Platforms reported Facebook's first-ever quarterly drop in daily users, its finance chief identified higher mobile data costs as a unique obstacle slowing growth in India, its bigg ...
    'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years
    As 90-year-old Indian woman Reena Varma stands on the balcony of the house in Pakistan where she was born, visiting on Wednesday for the first in 75 years, she recalls her playful childhood.
    India court orders release on bail of journalist over 'provocative' tweet
    India court orders release on bail of journalist over 'provocative' tweet
    India's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release on bail of a prominent journalist arrested last month over what police said was a "highly provocative" 2018 tweet aimed at straining ties between ...
    'My dream came true': Indian woman to revisit Pakistan home after 75 years
    When 92-year old Indian citizen Reena Varma visits her childhood home in Pakistan this week, for the first time in 75 years, she will be the only one of her family to make it back home since they left ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher