Delhi primary schools to close amidst high pollution levels

Primary schools in India's capital city will remain closed until Nov 10 due to high pollution levels, a Delhi government minister said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November," said Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena.

For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes, she added.

New Delhi stands on top of a real-time list of the world's most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir.