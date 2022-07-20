'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years

"I would stand here and sing,"said Varma, as her eyes filled with tears. "These are tears of joy."
Varma has vivid memories of the day she andher family left the small, three-storey home tucked away in the narrow alleysof the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where residents showered her with rosepetals on her arrival on Wednesday.
She also danced with some of the residentswho beat drums as she entered the street, where she said she used to play fromdawn to dusk.
One of the biggest mass migrations inhistory was marred by violence and bloodshed as about 15 million Muslims,Hindus and Sikhs swapped countries in a political upheaval that cost more thana million lives.
"I'm very happy to see that the housestood intact," she said after spending several hours inside recallingmemories of a childhood spent with her parents and five siblings.
At one point she burst into laughter overbeing unable to climb a staircase without support, saying she had once tackledit "like a bird" countless times a day, according to a member of thefamily that now lives in the house.
LONG WAIT FOR VISA
Varma's family fled to the Western Indiancity of Pune shortly before the partition. She was 14 years old at the time.The rest of the family all died without seeing their former home again.
But after decades of attempts to get avisa, Varma crossed into Pakistan last week by road at a border crossing nearthe eastern city of Lahore.
The India Pakistan Heritage club run byImran William and Sajjad Haider, which works to highlight the shared heritageof the two countries and reunite families separated by a partition, helped withthe process of finally getting permission to travel.
Varma urged both countries to ease theirvisa regimes to enable people of both countries to meet more frequently.
"I would urge the new generation thatthey work together to make things easy," she said. "We have the sameculture. We have the same things. We all want to live with love andpeace."
When she lived in Rawalpindi hers was aHindu street, she said, but Muslims, Christians and Sikhs all lived in herneighbourhood peacefully.
"I would say keep humanity aboveeverything," she said. "All religions teach humanity."