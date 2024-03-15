Vedanta, Airtel, Essel among top funders of Indian political parties in last 5 yrs, data shows

Some of India's biggest companies, including Vedanta Ltd, Bharti Airtel, RPSG Group and Essel Mining were among the country's top political funders over the last five years under a now-scrapped opaque political funding system, official data showed on Thursday.

The information was made public by the Election Commission of India following an order on Monday from the country's top court, just days before a national election is due to be called.

The political funding mechanism introduced in 2017 allowed companies and individuals to donate unlimited amounts anonymously to political parties.