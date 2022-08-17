    বাংলা

    Rohingya refugees in India's capital to be given flats, security

    The new provisions signal a change in the Indian government's stance towards members of the Muslim minority from Myanmar

    Reuters
    Published : 17 August 2022, 06:39 AM
    Updated : 17 August 2022, 08:07 AM

    Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in India's capital will be allotted apartments and provided with police protection, a government minister said on Wednesday, signalling a change in the stance towards members of the Muslim minority.

    "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge," Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter, outlining new provisions for Rohingya refugees in New Delhi.

    "India respects & follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," Puri said.


    India is not a signatory to the convention which spells out refugee rights and the obligations of countries to protect them.

    Puri did not elaborate on what he said would be "round-the-clock" police protection but there have been isolated incidents of violence towards Rohingya in India.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has previously tried to send back members of the minority from predominately Buddhist Myanmar, hundreds of thousands of whom have fled from persecution and waves of violence in their homeland over the years.

    Bangladesh has sheltered nearly a million Rohingya.

    As of early this year, around 1,100 Rohingya lived in Delhi and another 17,000 elsewhere in India, many of them working as manual labourers, hawkers and rickshaw pullers, according to estimates from Rohingya rights activist Ali Johar.

    He said some 2,000 people went back to Bangladesh this year, amid fears many would be deported.

    "We welcome the statement on respecting the UN refugee convention and the plan to resettle Rohingya with better housing and facilities," said Johar, 27, who came to India a decade ago and lives with his family in rented accommodation in Delhi.

    But Johar underlined fears among the community, which has faced the ire of some Indian right-wing Hindu groups, that the new facilities could be used to corral the Rohingya.

    "If it turns out to be a detention camp, that will be a nightmare for us," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Eleven convicted of gang-rape in 2002 Hindu-Muslim riots go free
    11 convicts in Gujarat gang-rape go free
    Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang-rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 were freed on remission
    UN special envoy in Naypyitaw to meet Myanmar junta leadership
    UN special envoy to meet Myanmar junta leadership
    Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi early last year
    Bus falls in Kashmir gorge, kills six Indian border police
    Bus accident kills 6 Indian border police
    A police officer said that 35 people survived the crash but some were badly injured
    Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years
    India aims to become developed nation in 25 years: Modi
    As India marks its 75th year of independence, he exhorted the youth to aim big and give their best years for the country's cause

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher