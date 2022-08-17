Rohingya refugees in India's capital to be given flats, security

As of early this year, around 1,100 Rohingya lived in Delhi and another 17,000 elsewhere in India, many of them working as manual labourers, hawkers and rickshaw pullers, according to estimates from Rohingya rights activist Ali Johar.



He said some 2,000 people went back to Bangladesh this year, amid fears many would be deported.



"We welcome the statement on respecting the UN refugee convention and the plan to resettle Rohingya with better housing and facilities," said Johar, 27, who came to India a decade ago and lives with his family in rented accommodation in Delhi.



But Johar underlined fears among the community, which has faced the ire of some Indian right-wing Hindu groups, that the new facilities could be used to corral the Rohingya.



"If it turns out to be a detention camp, that will be a nightmare for us," he said.