    Death count in Assam floods rises to 15, nearly 200,000 people affected

    As many as 17 districts in the Indian state are currently reeling under the deluge, affecting 190,675 people, according to an official bulletin

    Published : 29 August 2023, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 06:11 AM

    The flood situation in India’s Assam has worsened affecting over 190,000 people across the state. Another person died due to the deluge, taking the death toll this year to 15.

    Incessant rains in the higher altitudes have led to an increase in water levels of most rivers, with many flowing above the danger mark in different parts of the state, private broadcaster NDTV reported on Tuesday, citing an official bulletin.

    Ferry services on the Brahmaputra River have been suspended in Guwahati and at Nematighat in Jorhat due to the rising water levels, according to the report.

    The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said one death was reported from Demow in Sivasagar district on Monday. As many as 17 districts are currently reeling under the deluge, affecting 190,675 people.

    The worst hit is Lakhimpur district where 47,338 people have been affected, followed by Dhemaji with 40,997, NDTV reports.

    A total of 427 people are taking refuge in two relief camps, while 45 relief distribution centres are functional.

    Local administration and SDRF launched rescue operations in different affected areas, the ASDMA said.

    Among the major rivers flowing above the danger level is the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Tezpur and Nematighat in Jorhat.

    The Beki, Jia-Bharali, Disang, Dikhou and Subansiri rivers have also breached the red mark, the ASDMA bulletin said.

    The Inland Water Transport Department said that ferry services in Guwahati will remain suspended from Tuesday in view of the rising water level of the Brahmaputra.

    Ferry services between Nematighat and Majuli have also been suspended as incessant rain in the upstream regions has led to a surge in water levels of downstream rivers.

    The ASDMA said 8,086.40 hectares of cropland are currently submerged, and 130,514 animals have been affected, including 81,340 large animals and 11,886 poultry.

    Breaches of embankments by floodwaters were reported in two areas in Udalguri, and one each in Biswanath and Darrang, it said.

    Roads, bridges, power poles, schools and other infrastructure were also damaged.

