Death count in Assam floods rises to 15, nearly 200,000 people affected

The flood situation in India’s Assam has worsened affecting over 190,000 people across the state. Another person died due to the deluge, taking the death toll this year to 15.

Incessant rains in the higher altitudes have led to an increase in water levels of most rivers, with many flowing above the danger mark in different parts of the state, private broadcaster NDTV reported on Tuesday, citing an official bulletin.

Ferry services on the Brahmaputra River have been suspended in Guwahati and at Nematighat in Jorhat due to the rising water levels, according to the report.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said one death was reported from Demow in Sivasagar district on Monday. As many as 17 districts are currently reeling under the deluge, affecting 190,675 people.