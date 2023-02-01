    বাংলা

    India budget to raise capex by 33% as jobs, infrastructure take priority

    The government will ramp up capital spending as Modi tries to create jobs ahead of a general election

    Shubham BatraNikunj Ohri and Shivangi AcharyaReuters
    Published : 1 Feb 2023, 07:04 AM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2023, 07:04 AM

    India's government will raise its capital expenditure by 33% to 10 trillion rupees ($122.29 billion) in the next fiscal year, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to create jobs ahead of a general election.

    Since taking office in 2014, Modi has ramped up capital spending including on roads and energy, while wooing investors through lower tax rates and labour reforms, and offering subsidies to poor households to clinch their political support.

    "After a subdued period of the pandemic, private investments are growing again," Nirmala Sitharaman said in parliament, referring to the COVID-19 crisis.

    "The budget makes the need once again to ramp up the virtuous cycle of investment and job creation. Capital investment is being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33% to 10 trillion rupees."

    After she revealed the big jump, ruling-party lawmakers thumped their desks as the camera moved to Modi.

    A lack of enough jobs for young people in the country of 1.4 billion has been one of the biggest criticisms of the rule of Modi, who is still widely projected to win the general election due next year.

    Indian shares pared early gains, while bond yields moved higher. The benchmark indexes, Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex, gave up gains, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose on the higher capital spending plans.

    Sitharaman said the aim was to have strong public finances and a robust financial sector for the benefit of all sections of the country. She also allocated 350 billion rupees for an energy transition, as Modi focuses on green hydrogen and other cleaner fuels to meet the country's climate goals.

    Sitharaman said that despite a global slowdown because of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian economy was "on the right track".

    She is expected to announce a plan to lower the government's fiscal deficit later in her speech.

    RELATED STORIES
    Toys are displayed inside a Chinese toy shop at a market in Kolkata, India October 11, 2017.
    India plans measures to curb Chinese imports
    Imports from China accounts for nearly a third of India's trade deficit
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Jan 27, 2023.
    Stocks rout similar to colonial-era massacre: Adani Group CFO
    Adani's seven listed companies have lost about $65 billion in total since Hindenburg Research raised concerns about the group's high debt levels and the use of offshore entities in tax havens
    Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an election campaign rally addressed by Modi at Moran town in the northeastern state of Assam, India, Mar 30, 2019.
    India court to consider cases against BBC documentary block
    The country’s Supreme Court will consider petitions against a government order blocking the sharing of clips of the documentary that questioned Modi's leadership during riots in 2002
    Workers unload coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, Apr 15, 2015.
    India to use emergency law to maximise coal power output
    The energy-hungry nation expects its power plants to burn about 8% more coal in the financial year ending March 2024

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher