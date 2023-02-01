India budget to raise capex by 33% as jobs, infrastructure take priority

India's government will raise its capital expenditure by 33% to 10 trillion rupees ($122.29 billion) in the next fiscal year, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to create jobs ahead of a general election.

Since taking office in 2014, Modi has ramped up capital spending including on roads and energy, while wooing investors through lower tax rates and labour reforms, and offering subsidies to poor households to clinch their political support.

"After a subdued period of the pandemic, private investments are growing again," Nirmala Sitharaman said in parliament, referring to the COVID-19 crisis.