Two dead, scores injured after police open fire in India's Manipur state

At least two people were killed and scores injured in India's northeastern Manipur state after security forces opened fire at a mob in Churachandpur district late on Thursday, a police official said, as sporadic violence continued in the region.

Close to 200 people have died since fierce fighting broke out last May between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state bordering Myanmar over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. Thousands remain displaced in relief camps.

Churachandpur, home to the Kuki-Zo community, was among the first areas in the state to witness ethnic clashes when violence first erupted in May.

Thursday's violence broke out after the district police ordered the suspension of a Kuki constable after purported images of him with armed men surfaced on social media.

About 400 people stormed the district police chief's office at around 7.30 pm (1400 GMT), demanding the order be revoked.