Two teens die, two still missing at Mumbai beach as Cyclone Biparjoy nears

Two teenage boys have died and two others went missing at Mumbai's Juhu Koliwada beach after they ventured out to the deep end of a jetty, ignoring warnings of the rough sea and high tide stoked by the impending landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, according to Indian media.

Officials said on Tuesday that two of the four boys, who were feared drowned after they ventured into the rough sea at Juhu Koliwada on Monday, have succumbed, the Hindustan Times reports.

Dharmesh Bhujiya and Shubham Yogesh Bhogania, both 16, were rescued by the local police and taken to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.