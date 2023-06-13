    বাংলা

    Two teens die, two still missing at Mumbai beach as Cyclone Biparjoy nears

    The incident occurred at the Juhu Koliwada beach after a group of eight boys ventured to the deep end of a jetty, ignoring warnings of rough seas and high tides

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 June 2023, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 07:28 AM

    Two teenage boys have died and two others went missing at Mumbai's Juhu Koliwada beach after they ventured out to the deep end of a jetty, ignoring warnings of the rough sea and high tide stoked by the impending landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, according to Indian media.

    Officials said on Tuesday that two of the four boys, who were feared drowned after they ventured into the rough sea at Juhu Koliwada on Monday, have succumbed, the Hindustan Times reports.

    Dharmesh Bhujiya and Shubham Yogesh Bhogania, both 16, were rescued by the local police and taken to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

    They were part of a group of eight boys who went to the deep end of the jetty and sat on a ledge there, the Indian newspaper added.

    According to Mumbai Police, one boy was rescued by a local fisherman, while three others ran away. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation suspended search and rescue operations due to bad weather and darkness at 11 pm on Monday.

    A civic official said a Navy chopper set off on a search operation at 8:20 pm. Diving teams were also on standby, but they were unable to be deployed due to the adverse conditions.

    The two missing boys have been identified as Manish Bhogania, 15, and Jai Tajpariya, 16.

    Authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions ahead of the cyclone's expected landfall on the Gujarat coast on Jun 15.

