Bangladesh puts border guards on alert after Myanmar shelling: official

Bangladesh tightened security on the border with Myanmar after tensions flared up between the two neighbouring nations over the killing of a Rohingya teen in shelling by Myanmar.

The government put the Border Guard Bangladesh and the Coast Guard on alert but has no immediate plan to deploy the army, according to acting Foreign Secretary Md Khurshed Alam, a retired rear admiral.

“The BGB and the Coast Guard have been ordered to stay vigilant and to send necessary reinforcements if required,” Alam told reporters in Dhaka on Sunday.