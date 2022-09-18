Bangladesh puts border guards on alert after Myanmar shelling: official

Bangladesh tightened security on the border with Myanmar after tensions flared up between the two neighbouring nations over the killing of a Rohingya teen in shelling by Myanmar.
The government put the Border Guard Bangladesh and the Coast Guard on alert but has no immediate plan to deploy the army, according to acting Foreign Secretary Md Khurshed Alam, a retired rear admiral.
“The BGB and the Coast Guard have been ordered to stay vigilant and to send necessary reinforcements if required,” Alam told reporters in Dhaka on Sunday.
Dhaka has summoned Myanmar's ambassador for the fourth time in less than a month to lodge a protest against the heavy fighting along the border which caused casualties in Bangladesh. Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Mo met Bangladesh’s foreign ministry officials on Sunday.
On Friday, a Rohingya teenager died and several others were injured after mortar shells fired from Myanmar exploded in Bangladeshi territory amid the ongoing conflict between Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army, insurgents fighting for self-determination for ethnic minorities in Rakhine state.
