    বাংলা

    India's stalled monsoon to gain momentum in 3-4 days: weather officials

    The monsoon could cover the country's key rice, soybean, cotton and sugarcane growing regions, an official said

    Rajendra Jadhavand Mayank Bhardwaj, Reuters
    Published : 20 June 2023, 08:46 AM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 08:46 AM

    India's stalled monsoon is likely to gain momentum in the next three to four days and could cover key rice, soybean, cotton and sugarcane growing regions in the southern, central and western states, weather officials said on Tuesday.

    The monsoon, the lifeblood of India's $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain needed to water its farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers. It also brings relief from the worst of the summer.

    Rains usually lash Kerala state, on India's southwest coast, from around Jun 1 and cover nearly half of the country by mid-June.

    This year, the formation of severe cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea delayed the onset of monsoon and restricted its progress to just a third of the country so far.

    "Conditions are becoming favourable for strengthening of the monsoon. It will progress quickly from this weekend in central, western and northern parts of the country," said a senior official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    Cotton, soybeans and pulses are mainly cultivated in central parts of the country, which is the biggest importer of vegetable oils and pulses, and the top cotton producer.

    India has so far in June received 33% lower rainfall than normal, although in some states the deficit is as high as 95%.

    "Based on the information that we have now, it seems that monsoon rains will be good this week," said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

    The IMD has forecast below-average rains for June, with the monsoon expected to pick up in July, August and September.

    However, for the entire four-month season, the IMD has forecast an average amount of rainfall despite the formation of a possible El Nino weather phenomenon.

    A strong El Nino, marked by a warming of the sea surface on the Pacific Ocean, can cause severe drought in Southeast Asia, India and Australia, while drenching other parts of the world such as the US Midwest and Brazil with rain.

    The emergence of a strong El Nino triggered back-to-back droughts in 2014 and 2015 for only the fourth time in over a century, pushing Indian farmers into extreme poverty.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man rides a boat in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar May 24, 2023.
    India's 2023 monsoon seen normal despite El Nino: weather office
    The country is likely to receive a normal amount of rain despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather phenomenon, authorities said
    A fisherman arranges his fishing net at a beach against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in the southern Indian city of Kochi, Jun 5, 2014.
    India monsoon reaches Kerala after longest delay in 7 years
    The monsoon rains in the country’s southernmost Kerala coast offer relief to farmers after a delay of more than a week
    A man rows his boat in the tributary waters of Vembanad Lake against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Kochi, India, Jun 7, 2019.
    India gets 57% below-average rains in first week of June
    In the week to Jun 7, India received 9.9 mm rainfall against the normal 23.1 mm, weather office data showed
    A police officer patrols Mandvi beach after it was shut because of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, Jun 14, 2023.
    Weather office warns of floods as India, Pakistan brace for cyclone
    The warnings come a day before the fierce cyclone is expected to make landfall in the state of Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp