India's stalled monsoon to gain momentum in 3-4 days: weather officials

India's stalled monsoon is likely to gain momentum in the next three to four days and could cover key rice, soybean, cotton and sugarcane growing regions in the southern, central and western states, weather officials said on Tuesday.

The monsoon, the lifeblood of India's $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain needed to water its farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers. It also brings relief from the worst of the summer.

Rains usually lash Kerala state, on India's southwest coast, from around Jun 1 and cover nearly half of the country by mid-June.

This year, the formation of severe cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea delayed the onset of monsoon and restricted its progress to just a third of the country so far.