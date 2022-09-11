    বাংলা

    Mental health issues cost Indian firms $14bn a year

    Around 47% of those surveyed considered workplace-related stress as the biggest factor affecting their mental health, followed by financial and COVID-19 challenges

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 07:56 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 07:56 AM

    Poor mental health amongst employees costs Indian companies a combined $14 billion a year due to absenteeism, attrition and other reasons, Deloitte estimated in a report after surveying nearly 4,000 workers.

    Mental health issues have long been a taboo in India, but rising awareness among the younger generation and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have made people more conscious about their overall wellbeing.

    Around 47% of those surveyed considered workplace-related stress as the biggest factor affecting their mental health, followed by financial and COVID-19 challenges. The survey was conducted between November last year and April this year and was released on Thursday.

    "Mental health-related challenges are not new to the Indian workforce, but these have come to the forefront in light of COVID-19, and a younger workforce that is open to speaking about their individual wellbeing," Charu Sehgal, partner and Life Sciences and Health Care leader, said.

    "Not only is the number of impacted employees large, the degree of the challenge is also high, accentuated by performance-oriented cultures anchored in long and demanding work schedules, economic uncertainty, and peer comparison (especially on social media platforms)."

    The survey found 80% of the Indian workforce reported mental health issues in the past year, after a second wave of coronavirus infections killed tens of thousands of people in the country last year. But stigma in society prevented around 39% of the affected respondents from taking any mitigating steps.

    Additionally, 33% of all respondents continued to work despite poor mental health, while 29% took time off and 20% resigned.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that poor mental health costs the global economy $1 trillion annually in lost productivity. In India alone, a 2019 WHO estimate said the economic loss due to mental health conditions between 2012 and 2030 would be around $1.03 trillion.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bandarban frontier on edge as fresh shelling sounds ring out of Myanmar
    Panic in Bandarban over shelling sounds from Myanmar
    Reports suggest a full-blown armed conflict has broken out between Myanmar’s military and an insurgency group
    India says importing Russian oil part of inflation management
    Importing Russian oil part of inflation management: India
    India's crude oil shipments from Russia have jumped to between 12% and 13% of imports from all sources since February
    India and Japan plan more military drills to strengthen ties
    India, Japan plan more military drills
    India, like Japan, is bolstering its military to tackle what it sees as increased security threats, including from neighbouring China
    India's Bengaluru braces for more heavy rain after short reprieve
    India’s Bengaluru braces for more heavy rain
    India's "Silicon Valley" is facing an unusually wet monsoon, which has brought 162% more rainfall than average since June 1

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher