    বাংলা

    Diwali firecracker users face jail under New Delhi anti-pollution drive

    Those found storing and selling firecrackers would face fines of 5,000 rupees and up to three years in jail

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 02:39 PM
    Updated : 19 Oct 2022, 02:39 PM

    Festival-goers who let off firecrackers in New Delhi during this year's Diwali face up to six months in jail, the city's environment minister said on Wednesday, under a broader ban introduced to help combat extreme winter pollution.

    Delhi, a city of about 20 million, is the world's most polluted capital and particle levels climb steeply during winter months when cold air traps smoke and dust from many sources.

    Firecrackers have for generations been an integral part of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which takes place next week throughout India.

    But city authorities have banned their sale and use over the festival period for the past two years, along with other measures including controlling waste burning, and the use of anti-smog guns and water sprinklers.

    Environment Minister Gopal Rai told reporters that people caught setting off firecrackers this time would face a fine of 200 Indian rupees ($2.41) and jail term of up to six months.

    Those found storing and selling firecrackers would face fines of 5,000 rupees and up to three years in jail.

    A broader ban on setting off firecrackers was imposed last month and will run until Jan 1.

    Diwali usually also coincides with a rise in emissions from crop stubble burning in neighbouring states, which increases the concentration of fine particles in the air to several times above the safe limit set by the World Health Organization.

    Some Hindus see the Diwali firecracker ban as an attempt to interfere with observance of their religion.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mallikarjun Kharge, newly elected president of the Congress party, India's main opposition party, raises his hand with party colleague Shashi Tharoor at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi, India, Oct 19, 2022.
    India's Congress elects first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
    The country’s opposition party declares veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge as its new president
    A woman farmer drinks water from an earthen pot in a wheat field on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, April 4, 2015. India is the world's biggest wheat producer after China. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
    Women on India's farms left in limbo as climate shocks cost jobs
    Women are being squeezed by a combination of worsening climate change impacts and economic struggles due to the growing cost-of-living crisis and post-pandemic slowdown
    The site of a helicopter crash in India's Uttarakhand.
    Helicopter crash kills 6 in India
    The helicopter was carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath in the Himalayan region
    Indian Army soldiers stand guard near the site of a gun battle with suspected militants in south Kashmir's Tral town Mar 5, 2019. REUTERS/Younis Khaliq
    Militants in Indian Kashmir kill two migrant workers
    The attack on the migrant workers in the Shopian district comes after a Hindu farmer was shot and killed by militants last week

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher