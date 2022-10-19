Diwali firecracker users face jail under New Delhi anti-pollution drive

Festival-goers who let off firecrackers in New Delhi during this year's Diwali face up to six months in jail, the city's environment minister said on Wednesday, under a broader ban introduced to help combat extreme winter pollution.

Delhi, a city of about 20 million, is the world's most polluted capital and particle levels climb steeply during winter months when cold air traps smoke and dust from many sources.

Firecrackers have for generations been an integral part of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which takes place next week throughout India.