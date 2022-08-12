    বাংলা

    Boat capsizes crossing river in northern India, three killed, 17 missing

    Seventeen are reported missing after the overcrowded boat sank in the rain-swollen waters of the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2022, 10:26 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2022, 10:26 AM

    An overloaded boat carrying dozens of passengers capsized in northern India, killing three people, including one child, while another 17 were missing and feared dead, a senior police official in Uttar Pradesh state said on Friday.

    Rescue workers were still scouring the rain-swollen waters of the Yamuna river for survivors almost 24 hours after the calamity struck on Thursday, but prospects of finding anyone else alive were bleak, officials said.

    "Two bodies of women and one child were recovered in the rescue operation being handled by the police force, local divers and state disaster relief force," Prashant Kumar, additional director general Law and Order, said.

    Fifteen passengers were rescued, Kumar said. A local police officer said the boat was overcrowded with more than 30 people aboard.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian govt working with central bank to control inflation
    Indian govt working with central bank to control inflation
    Inflationary pressure has not eased yet but analysts expect the prices of crude oil and food items to fall
    Delhi to enforce mask mandate again after spurt in COVID cases
    Delhi to enforce mask mandate again
    People caught without masks in public in the Indian capital will have to pay a fine of 500 rupees ($6) as COVID-19 infections rose in the past fortnight
    Sri Lanka's ousted president to seek temporary stay in Thailand
    Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa to seek temporary stay in Thailand
    Rajapaksa fled to Singapore on July 14 and resigned from office shortly afterwards, following unprecedented unrest over his government's handling of the worst economic crisis in seven decades
    India to lift restrictions on airfare prices from Aug 31
    India to lift fare caps imposed on airlines
    The country will remove the fare caps imposed on domestic airlines in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic from Aug 31, the Indian civil aviation ministry says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher