    বাংলা

    8 dead, 4 missing after stone quarry collapses in India's Mizoram

    A search operation is underway to rescue four others feared trapped in the rubble

    News Desk
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 06:05 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 06:05 AM

    Eight migrant labourers have died after a stone quarry collapsed in India's Mizoram on Monday.

    The bodies were recovered on Tuesday and the search is still on for four other labourers feared trapped in the rubble, reports NDTV.

    "The identification of the dead bodies will be done after the post-mortem examination. Search operation is still going on and will be continued until all missing are found," the National Disaster Response Force said in a statement.

    According to NDTV sources, the workers at the private company at Maudarh in Hnahthial district had just returned from their lunch break when the stone quarry caved in. The workers, along with five Hitachi excavators, and other drilling machines were buried under the quarry, they reported.

    Volunteers from Leite village and Hnahthial town immediately reached the spot for a rescue operation.

    State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles were also called to assist in the search and rescue operations.

    The quarry has been operational for two and a half years.

    RELATED STORIES
    People watch as India's Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav speaks at a news conference, as India publishes a long term emissions strategy, during the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov 14, 2022.
    India lays out plan for long-term decarbonisation
    The country has already pledged to phase down coal use along with other nations, and has become a big market for renewable energy projects like solar
    A view of the Indian Supreme Court building is seen in New Delhi December 7, 2010. The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the appointment of the country's top anti-corruption official, local media and a lawyer said, in a victory for the opposition and another blow for an embattled government that has become mired in corruption charges. REUTERS/B Mathur (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS BUSINESS) - RTXVHUX
    Indian SC frees 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi murder
    The former prime minister was killed by a suicide bomber while campaigning for an election in 1991
    A platform from Neptune Energy is seen where Poshydon is testing converting green energy to hydrogen in Scheveningen, Netherlands Aug 25, 2022.
    India in talks to export green hydrogen
    ‘We are in a position to make green hydrogen our main source of energy in the future,’ a foreign ministry official says
    Nikhil Kumar Mondal, 65, a retired school headmaster, buys vegetables from a vendor at a market on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, May 20, 2022.
    India inflation likely slowed in October
    Indian consumer price inflation slowed in October to 6.73% on weaker food price rises and a strong base one year ago

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher