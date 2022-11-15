8 dead, 4 missing after stone quarry collapses in India's Mizoram

Eight migrant labourers have died after a stone quarry collapsed in India's Mizoram on Monday.

The bodies were recovered on Tuesday and the search is still on for four other labourers feared trapped in the rubble, reports NDTV.

"The identification of the dead bodies will be done after the post-mortem examination. Search operation is still going on and will be continued until all missing are found," the National Disaster Response Force said in a statement.

According to NDTV sources, the workers at the private company at Maudarh in Hnahthial district had just returned from their lunch break when the stone quarry caved in. The workers, along with five Hitachi excavators, and other drilling machines were buried under the quarry, they reported.