Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Heavy rain, landslides kill 6 in India's Sikkim, 2,000 tourists stranded

About 2,000 stranded tourists are safe but evacuation is delayed due to a damaged road

Heavy rain, landslides kill 6 in Sikkim

Tora Agarwala, Reuter

Published : 14 Jun 2024, 07:13 PM

Updated : 14 Jun 2024, 07:13 PM

Related Stories
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Modi sworn in as prime minister for historic third term
Modi sworn in as prime minister for historic third term
Read More
Trains run ‘on time’ on third day of Eid travel
Trains run ‘on time’ on third day of Eid travel
Paturia dock busy, but not overwhelmed
Paturia dock busy, but not overwhelmed
Euro 2024 tourism to bring $1bn to Germany: study
Euro 2024 tourism to bring $1bn to Germany: study
Pulisic's goal lifts USMNT to draw with Brazil
Pulisic's goal lifts USMNT to draw with Brazil
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More