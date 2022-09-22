Bioplastic records could help decarbonise music business, says developer

A sugar-based alternative to vinyl could help to decarbonise the music industry, according to its developer.

UK-based Evolution Music say its bioplastic can be used to create records and is aimed at making it easy for labels and artists to stop using plastic without altering record pressing plants' existing machinery or production processes.

Acting CEO of Evolution Music Marc Carey said sonically and in terms of equalisation the music recorded on the bioplastic records is "absolutely spot on."