    বাংলা

    BBC won’t broadcast Attenborough episode over fear of rightwing backlash: report

    According to The Guardian, the BBC is anxious about a backlash from Conservative politicians and the right-wing press

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 March 2023, 08:58 PM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 08:58 PM

    Fearing a right-wing backlash, the BBC has cancelled an episode of Sir David Attenborough's planned show.

    According to the Guardian, the BBC is anxious about a backlash from Conservative politicians and the right-wing press as a result of a presenter and environmentalist's upcoming series focusing on the destruction of the natural world.

    The Guardian also reported that the decision has enraged the programme's creators, with a BBC insider stating that the corporation "has bowed to pressure from lobbying groups with “dinosaurian ways”.

    The BBC strongly denied this was the case and insisted the episode in question was never intended for broadcast.

    Attenborough’s highly anticipated new series, Wild Isles, looks at the beauty of nature in the British Isles.

    Narrated by Attenborough, it is expected to be a hit, with five episodes scheduled to go out in primetime slots on BBC One.

    A sixth episode has also been filmed, which is understood to be a stark look at the losses of nature in the UK and what has caused the declines, the Guardian said.

    It is also understood to include some examples of rewilding, a concept that has been controversial in some rightwing circles, according to the report.

    The documentary series was part-funded by nature charities the WWF and RSPB, but the final episode will not be broadcast along with the others and will instead be available only on the BBC’s iPlayer service.

    All six episodes were narrated by Attenborough, and made by the production company Silverback Films, responsible for previous series including Our Planet, in collaboration with the BBC Natural History Unit.

    Senior sources at the BBC told the Guardian that the decision not to show the sixth episode was made to fend off potential critique from the political right.

    The Telegraph newspaper attacked the BBC for creating the series and for taking funding from “two charities previously criticised for their political lobbying” – the WWF and RSPB.

    One source at the broadcaster, who asked not to be named, said “lobbying groups that are desperately hanging on to their dinosaurian ways” such as the farming and game industry would “kick off” if the show had too political a message.

    In a statement provided after the story was first published, the BBC said: “This is totally inaccurate, there is no ‘sixth episode’. Wild Isles is – and always was - a five part series and does not shy away from environmental content. We have acquired a separate film for iPlayer from the RSPB and WWF and Silverback Films about people working to preserve and restore the biodiversity of the British Isles.”

    RELATED STORIES
    An undated handout image shows London police officer David Carrick. Hertfordshire Police
    UK jails police officer for 30 years on 49 sexual offence charges
    David Carrick, who worked in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, used his position of power to intimidate many of his victims
    A protester holds a newspaper with a picture of former football player David Beckham during a demonstration ahead of World Cup outside the Qatar embassy in London, Britain November 19, 2022.
    UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over Beckham WC deal
    Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, is working for Qatar, which has been criticised for its treatment of foreign workers
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during filming of his address to the nation from No 10 Downing Street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 10, 2020.
    BBC chairman: No conflict in helping secure loan for Johnson
    Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, however, says the broadcaster's nominations committee will assess his appointment
    Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain, January 29, 2020. Reuters
    BBC's FA Cup coverage interrupted by audio from porn clip
    Audio of a woman moaning was played at high volume during the pre-match show ahead of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolves

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher