BBC won’t broadcast Attenborough episode over fear of rightwing backlash: report

Fearing a right-wing backlash, the BBC has cancelled an episode of Sir David Attenborough's planned show.

According to the Guardian, the BBC is anxious about a backlash from Conservative politicians and the right-wing press as a result of a presenter and environmentalist's upcoming series focusing on the destruction of the natural world.

The Guardian also reported that the decision has enraged the programme's creators, with a BBC insider stating that the corporation "has bowed to pressure from lobbying groups with “dinosaurian ways”.

The BBC strongly denied this was the case and insisted the episode in question was never intended for broadcast.

Attenborough’s highly anticipated new series, Wild Isles, looks at the beauty of nature in the British Isles.