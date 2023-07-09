Syria cancels accreditation of two BBC journalists

Syria's information ministry said on Saturday it had cancelled the accreditation of two local journalists working for Britain's BBC over what it said was "false" and "politicised" coverage.

The accreditations of an unidentified correspondent and camera operator have been revoked following "subjective and false information and reports" on Syria, the ministry said on its website. It described other BBC reports as "politicised".

Contacted, the BBC said its Arabic news service provided impartial and independent reporting by speaking to people across the political spectrum.