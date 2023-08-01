Two major Israeli firms stop advertising on right-wing channel

Two large Israeli companies have stopped advertising on a conservative news channel in the latest sign of polarisation in the country over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul.

Foodmaker Strauss Group and auto importer Delek Motors said they had stopped advertising on pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 after a panelist on a Sunday show advocated the release of the killer of then Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995. Rabin had embraced an Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Channel 14 - often compared with Fox News Channel in the United States - said the panelist, a lawyer, would not be asked back.

Still, Strauss in a letter to Channel 14 seen by Reuters said it had pulled planned advertising on the channel for ethical reasons and after "various offensive statements, repeated over and over again".