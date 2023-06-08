Google, Meta using 'bullying tactics' against Canada's news bill, says PM Trudeau

Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms are using "bullying tactics" against a Canadian push aimed at ensuring financial support for news publishers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation is designed to compel internet giants like Google and Meta's Facebook to negotiate commercial deals and pay publishers for their content.

The US firms say proposals in the bill, dubbed the "Online News Act," are unsustainable for their businesses.

Google and Facebook have run tests this year to limit some users from viewing or sharing news content in Canada as a potential response if the legislation is passed into law in its current form.

"The fact that these internet giants would rather cut off Canadians' access to local news than pay their fair share is a real problem, and now they're resorting to bullying tactics to try and get their way - it's not going to work," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.