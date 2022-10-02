    বাংলা

    2 October, 2022

    News in photos: October 2, 2022

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Oct 2022, 07:56 AM
    Updated : 2 Oct 2022, 07:56 AM
    Impounded vehicles rot away at Suhrawardy Udyan
    Impounded vehicles have been left to rot under the open sky at Shahbagh Police Station’s dumping ground in Suhrawardy Udyan. Small pickups, private cars, microbuses and autorickshaws have been stacked ...
    Durga Puja starts with Bodhan rituals
    The main chapter of Durga Puja, the biggest annual festival of Hindus in Bangladesh, kicks off with the Bodhan, Amontron and Adhibas rituals on Maha Shashthi, the sixth day of Navaratri, on Saturday, ...
    1 October, 2022
    News in photos: October 1, 2022
    Chhayanaut's Sharat Festival
    After two pandemic-ridden years, Chhayanaut, one of the country's pioneering cultural organisations, arranged the Sharat Utsab, or Autumn Festival, at Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts premises ...

