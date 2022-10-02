2 October, 2022

Impounded vehicles have been left to rot under the open sky at Shahbagh Police Station’s dumping ground in Suhrawardy Udyan. Small pickups, private cars, microbuses and autorickshaws have been stacked ...
The main chapter of Durga Puja, the biggest annual festival of Hindus in Bangladesh, kicks off with the Bodhan, Amontron and Adhibas rituals on Maha Shashthi, the sixth day of Navaratri, on Saturday, ...
After two pandemic-ridden years, Chhayanaut, one of the country's pioneering cultural organisations, arranged the Sharat Utsab, or Autumn Festival, at Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts premises ...