Garages busy refurbishing old coaches ahead of Eid holidays
Automotive mechanics and technicians in Bangladesh are usually busy refurbishing long-distance buses ahead of the Muslim religious festivals every year. These coaches are usually the preferred method of travel for hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers travelling to their ancestral homes to spend the festivities with their families. Mechanics and technicians at different large automotive garages in Dhaka’s Gabtoli and its surrounding areas were busy maintaining and painting old coaches and building body frames and interiors of brand-new coaches.