BuzzFeed president Marcela Martin to resign

BuzzFeed's (BZFD.O) Marcela Martin has announced her intention to resign as president effective Jan 12 to pursue other opportunities, the digital media firm said on Friday.

The company is unlikely to look for a replacement as the president's responsibilities will be absorbed by the CEO and other executives.

Martin's departure, which comes closely after the exit of CFO Felicia DellaFortuna in November, was not due to any disagreement with the company, BuzzFeed said in a regulatory filing.