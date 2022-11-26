    বাংলা

    Takeover of NDTV a 'responsibility', says India's richest man Adani

    The takeover attempt has triggered concerns among journalists and politicians that a change of ownership could undermine NDTV's editorial integrity

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Nov 2022, 08:51 AM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2022, 08:51 AM

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani sees the takeover of news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) as a "responsibility" rather than a business opportunity, he said in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday.

    The ports-to-energy conglomerate run by Adani, Asia's richest person, unveiled plans late in August to acquire a majority stake in NDTV, seen as a bastion of independent media.

    The takeover attempt has triggered concerns among journalists and politicians that a change of ownership could undermine NDTV's editorial integrity.

    Founded in 1988 and owned by husband-and-wife team Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, NDTV previously said that the move by Adani Group "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders".

    Adani hails from the western state of Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    India's main opposition Congress party has often accused Adani and other billionaires of getting favourable policy treatment from Modi's federal administration.

    "Independence means if government has done something wrong, you say it's wrong," Adani said in the FT interview. "But at the same time, you should have courage when the government is doing the right thing every day. You have to also say that."

    Adani added that he has invited NDTV's owner-founder Prannoy Roy to remain as chair when the acquisition is completed.

    NDTV's business rivals include Times Group's Times Now and Network18's CNN-News18, controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

    Adani also said in the interview that he is planning to invest more than $4 billion in a petrochemical complex in the state of Gujarat.

    He plans to launch a "super app" in the next three to six months to connect Adani airport passengers with other Adani Group services, according to the report.

    RELATED STORIES
    Speaking about an Anti Corruption Case against him, Toufique Imrose Khalidi said, “Vengeful and powerful people were given free rein when they acted from behind the stage.” File Photo
    Decision on Khalidi’s bail in ACC case on Dec 1
    The bdnews24.com editor-in-chief is facing a case from the Anti-Corruption Commission, while he denies any wrongdoing
    The logo of Apple Daily newspaper is seen at the headquarters of its publisher Next Digital after the announcement that the newspaper is folding its operations earlier, in Hong Kong, China, Jun 23, 2021.
    6 ex-staff of HK newspaper plead guilty to collusion
    The six pleaded guilty to conspiring for 'imposing sanctions or blockade' against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments between July 2020 and June 2021
    A picture of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli army gunfire during an Israeli raid, according to the Qatar-based news channel, is displayed in Al-Jazeera headquarter building in Doha, Qatar, May 11, 2022.
    US move to investigate journalist's killing is serious mistake: Israel
    Israel's military said in September that she was likely unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but could have also been hit by Palestinian fire
    Fardin Noor Parash
    Media reports hampering Fardin murder probe: father
    Kazi Noor Uddin refutes reports suggesting that the BUET student was addicted to Phensedyl as he called on law enforcement to do its job diligently

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher