Takeover of NDTV a 'responsibility', says India's richest man Adani

Founded in 1988 and owned by husband-and-wife team Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, NDTV previously said that the move by Adani Group "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders".

Adani hails from the western state of Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's main opposition Congress party has often accused Adani and other billionaires of getting favourable policy treatment from Modi's federal administration.

"Independence means if government has done something wrong, you say it's wrong," Adani said in the FT interview. "But at the same time, you should have courage when the government is doing the right thing every day. You have to also say that."

Adani added that he has invited NDTV's owner-founder Prannoy Roy to remain as chair when the acquisition is completed.