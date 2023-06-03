    বাংলা

    Elan Closs Stephens named BBC acting chair

    The public broadcaster's board member replaces Richard Sharp who resigned in a cronyism row involving his links to former prime minister Boris Johnson

    Reuters
    Published : 2 June 2023, 06:44 PM
    Updated : 2 June 2023, 06:44 PM

    Britain on Friday appointed BBC board member Elan Closs Stephens as the public broadcaster's acting chair, replacing Richard Sharp who resigned in a cronyism row involving his links to former prime minister Boris Johnson.

    Closs Stephens, a member of the BBC's governing body since 2010, will remain acting chair from June 27 for a year, or until a new permanent chair has been appointed, the British government said.

    "When she takes over, Dame Elan will provide stability in the leadership of the BBC while a process to appoint a new permanent Chair is run," Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said, using Closs Stephens' honorific title.

    Sharp resigned in April after an independent report found he had breached rules by not disclosing a potential conflict of interest in his role in helping to secure a $1 million loan for then-prime minister Johnson.

    Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and donor to Britain's governing Conservative Party, became chairman in 2021.

    Closs Stephens has spent a career in broadcasting and academia, and currently serves as the Welsh member of the BBC board. She is also the Electoral Commissioner for Wales and a member of the UK Electoral Commission Board.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man enters BBC New Broadcasting House in London November 11, 2012.
    BBC chairman Sharp resigns after report says he breached rules
    Sharp said he had agreed to a request to stay on until the end of June to give the government time to find his successor
    A cameraman works outside a building having BBC offices, where income tax officials are conducting a search, in New Delhi, India, February 14, 2023.
    India opens new investigation into BBC
    India's financial crime-fighting agency has opened an investigation into alleged violations of foreign exchange rules by the BBC
    General view of an entrance of the Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, Mar 13, 2021.
    Serving member of UK armed forces charged under Officials Secrets Act
    The 36-year-old Thomas Newsome was initially arrested on Tuesday. He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday
    The company logo is seen on the Micron Technology Inc. offices in Shanghai, China May 25, 2023.
    US 'won't tolerate' China's ban on Micron chips: commerce secretary
    China's cyberspace regulator said on May 21 that Micron, the biggest US memory chip maker, had failed its network security review

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan