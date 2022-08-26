India's Adani says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

India's Adani Group said on Friday that regulatory restrictions imposed on New Delhi Television Ltd's (NDTV) founders do not affect the conglomerate's attempt to buy a majority stake in the news network.

NDTV on Thursday sought to block tycoon Gautam Adani's move, saying its founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy have since 2020 been barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from buying or selling shares in India's securities market. NDTV said a deal between the Roys and Adani would require approval from SEBI, the market regulator.