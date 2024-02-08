Meet Bigfoot chicken that roam Vietnam dining tables during Tet

Known for their strangely large feet, Dong Tao chicken has for generations been a delicacy in Vietnam and mostly consumed during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The rare breed of poultry, also known as dragon chicken, feature a pair of scaly red feet as large as a beer can, originates from Dong Tao, a village 30 kms (18 miles) southeast of Hanoi.

Dong Tao chicken, weighing up to six kg (13 pounds) each when fully grown and once reserved only for the royals, are believed to bring good fortune and wealth to their owners.