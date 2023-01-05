Prince Harry says William knocked him to the floor in dispute

Britain's Prince Harry says in an upcoming book that his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry's wife Meghan, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The Guardian said it had obtained a copy of the memoir, "Spare," which is due to be published on Jan 10. Harry is due to appear in two television interviews to promote the book but the Guardian report reveals actual passages.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry writes, according to the Guardian.

"I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."