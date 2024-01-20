Dior's Kim Jones elevates tailoring at Paris Fashion Week

Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones ratcheted up the elegance for his winter collection, redistributing decorative elements on precisely-tailored garments.

Models strode around a circular runway in ballet flats parading collarless tops, shimmery capes and a denim trouser and jacket set that was cinched at the waist and lined with rhinestones.

Inspiration for the collection came from the friendship between his uncle, Colin Jones, a ballet dancer and photographer, and the star dancer Rudolf Nureyev, which could be seen in the loose, feminine styles that evoked the world of dance.