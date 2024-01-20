    বাংলা

    Dior's Kim Jones elevates tailoring at Paris Fashion Week

    Inspiration for the collection came from the friendship between his uncle, Colin Jones, a ballet dancer and photographer

    Mimosa SpencerReuters
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 07:10 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 07:10 AM

    Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones ratcheted up the elegance for his winter collection, redistributing decorative elements on precisely-tailored garments.

    Models strode around a circular runway in ballet flats parading collarless tops, shimmery capes and a denim trouser and jacket set that was cinched at the waist and lined with rhinestones.

    Inspiration for the collection came from the friendship between his uncle, Colin Jones, a ballet dancer and photographer, and the star dancer Rudolf Nureyev, which could be seen in the loose, feminine styles that evoked the world of dance.

    For the finale, models stood in a circle, facing the audience, and the floor began moving, turning the models, and moving them upward, to form a giant cake-like shape.

    Paris Fashion Week's fall/winter menswear shows run through Jan. 21, and include presentations from some of the industry's largest brands, including LVMH label Louis Vuitton, as well as Hermes, Valentino and Balmain, along with dozens of smaller labels including Ami, Sean Suen and LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi.

    RELATED STORIES
    A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Mattiussi as part of his Women's and Men's Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection show for AMI brand during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, Jan 18, 2024. REUTERS
    Ami updates bourgeois styles for fall show at Paris Fashion Week
    Ami designer Mattiussi adds a contemporary flair to classic bourgeois styles for his fall/winter collection, presented on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week
    Celebrity participation in polls: Shakib Khan, media personalities cast votes in Dhaka
    Shakib Khan, media personalities cast votes in Dhaka
    Voting took place from 8am to 4pm without interruption, witnessing active participation from figures in the film, drama, music, and theatre industries
    US Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022.
    US corporate bond issuance to slow after strong start to 2024
    The first week of 2024 saw nearly $59 billion in high-grade bond issuance, beating forecasts of $50 billion to $55 billion
    'Collect taxes, dues': Quader calls for vigilance amid BNP's non-cooperation movement
    Quader calls for vigilance amid BNP's non-cooperation movement
    The Awami League leader urges officials to carry out their duties diligently in response to the BNP's campaign

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024