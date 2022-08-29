Restaurants' new normal: fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff

Jose Cil, Chief Executive Officer of Popeyes parent Restaurant Brands International Inc, said in an interview that franchisees are adding equipment that can speed cooking, including fryers with automatic filtration systems. "It helps the employees really focus on the thing that matters, which is serving the guest," he said.

McDonald's Corp is testing drive-thru voice ordering in two dozen Illinois restaurants, according to BTIG analyst Peter Saleh. But accuracy was still about 80%, below the 95% needed for wider adoption, Saleh said.

Chili's Grill & Bar, owned by Brinker International Inc, is considering how to streamline kitchen prep work.

Every day, employees count out the shrimp used in some dishes ahead of time, bag the portions and chill them for later. But that could instead be done while cooking the dish.

"Why don't we get rid of that and save millions of dollars in terms of labour that can either be redeployed back into the restaurant or potentially to the bottom line if we can change the amount of hours that we deployed to the business," Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hochman said in an earnings call on Aug 24.

With 1,128 US Chili's locations open 362 days per year, one hour of labour saved per restaurant per day would add up to 408,336 hours of labour efficiencies per year across the chain.

Privately owned Marco's Pizza is also using new machines that help cut and roll dough, so the process takes only a couple of hours every day compared to 7 or 8 hours previously, Libardi said.

"We would like to hire and be fully staffed but we're preparing for the inability to do that, permanently," he said.