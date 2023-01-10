Tarnished Golden Globes aim to regain role as Hollywood's 'party of the year'

A year after Hollywood boycotted the Golden Globes, Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg and other big names are set to return as organizers try to restore the lustre to what had been one of the biggest stops on the industry's awards circuit.

Most of this year's nominees are expected to attend the red-carpet ceremony in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, said Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Globes.

"We've gotten a really great response from the nominees," said Hoehne, a German journalist elected in late 2021 to lead the group through diversity and ethics scandals. "We have very few not coming, so we are thrilled."