    বাংলা

    Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe

    Yap Ming Yang hopes visitors to his pet-friendly cafe will learn to appreciate snakes and lizards as much as they do furrier creatures such as dogs and cats

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 07:43 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 07:43 AM

    Malaysian reptile enthusiast Yap Ming Yang hopes visitors to his pet-friendly cafe will learn to appreciate snakes and lizards as much as they do furrier creatures such as dogs and cats.

    Bearded dragons, leopard geckos, and corn snakes are among the species resting in glass tanks stacked around Yap's cafe on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, species he says are commonly bred in the country.

    Customers, including children, hold and pet the scaly animals while ordering drinks and food.

    "People only care about furry animals, cats, dogs, but people always leave out reptiles and snakes," said Yap, who has a background in environmental science and is part of a community of Malaysians with an interest in herpetology - the study of reptiles.

    "So I hope showing the public how interesting (they) are, we can cause them to have a better outlook on reptiles and less loved animals."

    The Southeast Asian country is rich in biodiversity but also a major source for illegally trafficked wildlife.

    RELATED STORIES
    Can a fancy London steakhouse live up to cheap Dhanmondi restaurants?
    Can a London steakhouse beat Dhanmondi's eateries?
    Relais de Venise in Mayfair is famous for its steak and fries. Is it that much better than cheap Dhanmondi eateries?
    Cast members perform Giacomo Puccini's Turandot with immersive laser lights created by 'teamLab' during a dress rehearsal at Tokyo Bunka Kaikan in Tokyo, Japan Feb 21, 2023.
    New 'Turandot' seeks to lure people back to theatre
    A kaleidoscopic light show has helped reinvent Giacomo Puccini's opera currently playing in Tokyo
    Visitors look at paintings from the collection of the National Art Gallery of Kyiv during the "From Dusk To Dawn" exhibition at the Rath Museum in Geneva, Switzerland Feb 22, 2023.
    Threatened by war, Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland
    Two Swiss museums, the Musee d'Art et d'Histoire in Geneva and Kunstmuseum Basel, agreed to take the Ukrainian paintings
    WHOI submersibles Human Occupied Vehicle (HOV) Alvin and Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Jason Jr. dive at the resting place of the Titanic's wreck, July, 1986.
    Rare footage of Titanic wreckage shot in 1986 released
    The release of the footage 'marks the first time humans set eyes on the ship since 1912', Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher