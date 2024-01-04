Thirteen-year-old becomes first player to beat Tetris

A 13-year-old American is the first person to ever beat Tetris, forcing the more than three-decade-old classic Nintendo video game into a "kill screen."

Willis Gibson, who goes by the streamer name Blue Scuti, said "Please crash" as he arranged the puzzle pieces cascading down the screen and moments later got his wish when the game froze, leading him to repeatedly exclaim "Oh my God!" in a video uploaded to YouTube on Jan 2.

Gibson broke world records for the overall score, level achieved and total numbers of lines, according 404 Media.

"This is unbelievable," Vince Clemente, CEO of Classic Tetris World Championship, told Reuters.

"Developers didn't think anyone would ever make it that far and now the game has officially been beaten by a human being."