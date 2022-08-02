Auction house brings together Elvis Presley's ‘lost’ jewellery collection

Elvis Presley experts and historians have long known about a collection of jewelry the singer gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Both collectors and fans have spent decades searching for the items, which were thought to be lost. Thanks to Brigitte Kruse, founder and CEO of GWS Auctions, who found and assembled the pieces, they can now be seen together for the first time.

Two hundred items, including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains, will go up for auction on Aug 27. Also included is the guitar played by Presley during his famous "comeback" TV special of 1968.

Presley’s former wife Priscilla worked with Kruse on the collection, although Priscilla does not own any of pieces.

"Well, it brings back memories for sure," Priscilla Presley.