    Crowdsourcing creativity in Paris with Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor

    Published : 13 March 2024, 11:55 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 11:55 AM

    Paris is a long way from Everette Taylor's hometown of Richmond, Virginia. But the French capital captures the imagination of Kickstarter's chief executive officer.

    Taylor, who has been at the helm of the crowdfunding platform since 2022, loves the vibrancy and creativity that the City of Lights embodies.

    Here is how Taylor spends 48 hours in Paris. The following interview is edited and condensed.

    WHAT I LOVE ABOUT PARIS MOST

    How inspired I feel when in the city. It's the art, the fashion, the architecture ... it just gets my creative juices flowing.

    But, at the same time, I love how Parisians' lives don't just revolve around their work. They enjoy life differently, and they aren't defined by what they do.

    WHERE TO GO FIRST AFTER YOU LAND

    The first thing I typically want to do is go check out shows at some of my favourite galleries in Paris like Mariane Ibrahim (Matignon Ave.) and Perrotin (Turenne St.) whose spaces are just as beautiful as the art that's in them.

    I also try to check out galleries like Galerie Derouillon (Turbigo St.), Hauser & Wirth (Francois 1st St.), Almine Rech (various locations including Turenne St.), Gagosian (various locations including Ponthieu St.), Marian Goodman (Temple St.), and others who represent some of my favourite artists.

    WHERE TO STAY

    I'm a Hilton guy, and I love the 9th arrondissement, so I typically stay at Hilton Paris Opera (Saint-Lazare St.) The architecture is beautiful. The staff is kind. It has all the amenities I need, and it's close to the Metro.

    The founder of Kickstarter, Perry Chen, is based in Paris, and it's easy to connect with him for meetings at the Hilton Paris Opera whenever I'm in town.

    BEST PLACE FOR TEAM MEETINGS

    Soho House Paris (la Bruyère St.) is a 10-15 minute walk from my hotel and super convenient.

    POWER BREAKFAST SPOT

    The Bacon Egg and Cheese is fire at Café Marlette (Martyrs St.)

    A FUN LOCALE FOR TEAM OUTINGS

    L'Avenue is just easy (Montaigne Ave.) Everyone knows it, the food is decent, and the music is good.

    TOURIST TRAP THAT'S ACTUALLY WORTH IT

    The Louvre (right bank of the Seine, 1st arrondissement). There's never a bad day to go see the Winged Victory of Samothrace, right? I could literally go there and just look at the ceilings – they're incredible.

    BEST WAY TO GET AROUND

    The Metro is super easy, and if not, Uber.

    IDEAL COFFEE SPOT

    I don't drink coffee, but my mates tend to love Noir coffee shops (various locations including Haussmann Blvd.) They're beautifully designed, with nice pastries, which I do enjoy.

    FAVORITE AREA TO SHOP

    Pop over to the 8th arrondissement and they have every top fashion brand you could possibly imagine ... Dior, Bottega Veneta, Prada, Louis Vuitton. Many of them are along Avenue Montaigne. It's just an efficient way to see what the top brands have to offer in Paris.

    SOMETHING ONLY INSIDERS KNOW

    Paris has some of the best underground spots to go listen to Afrobeats and dance all night. Once the work week is over, staying an extra night in the city to go out and dance is so worth it.

    CAN'T-MISS TREATS

    Jean-Paul Hévin chocolates (various locations including Saint-Honoré St.), especially the chocolate macarons. I plan the calories ahead of time.

    BEST DINNER SPLURGE

    Le Cinq in the Four Seasons Hotel (George V Ave.) The food is incredible, and the service is phenomenal. It has three Michelin stars.

    It's going to cost you but is well worth it.

    BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT PARIS

    The blanket statement that Parisians are rude. I've met some of the most fun, kind and gracious people in Paris.

    FAVORITE SOUVENIR

    Artwork from an emerging artist. I love the program at Septième Gallery (University St.), for example. Last time I was in Paris I picked up a small work from a show they had up.

    BEST MEMORY

    Paris Fashion Week last year. It made me have an even stronger appreciation for the fashion industry and all the work that's put into it.

