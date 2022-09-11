    বাংলা

    Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction

    Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at earlier auctions, the fossilised iguanodon skeleton stands just 1.3 metre high and is three metres (9.8 ft) long

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 06:14 AM
    A small dinosaur skeleton will go on sale in Paris next month and is estimated to sell for between 400,000 and 500,000 euros ($495,000), auction house Giquello said.

    Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at earlier auctions, the fossilised iguanodon skeleton stands just 1.3 metre high and is three metres (9.8 ft) long. It was discovered in 2019 in Colorado, US, during road-building on private land.

    "It's a dinosaur for a living room," auctioneer Alexandre Giquello said, referring to the size.

    The creature is estimated to have lived more than 150 million years ago. Its remains have been restored by a team of Italian palaeontologists.

    The skeleton will be auctioned on October 20.

    In 2020, the same auction house sold a 3.5 metre (11 feet) high and 10 metre long dinosaur skeleton for 3 million euros.

