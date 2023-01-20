Young northern Europeans flock to Spain's Malaga to work remotely

The Spanish city of Malaga and its Costa del Sol surroundings are seeing a surge in people moving in from the rest of Europe as lifestyle and working habits change after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two of Spain's largest homebuilders.

Aedas Homes said its sales to foreigners in Costa del Sol doubled last year, from 124 units sold in 2021 to 248 in 2022, while Neinor Homes SA said about 40% of young people taking on long-term rents in the city since they launched a rental division in 2020 were foreign. That compares with almost no international customers elsewhere in Spain.

Property purchases by foreigners increased by 62% from a year earlier in the region of Andalusia, which includes Malaga, in the first half of 2022, according to the Centre for Statistical Information of Notaries.

Malaga's town council said a platform launched in February 2021 to help so-called digital nomads, www.malagaworkbay.com, had received more than 160,000 visits by the end of 2022.