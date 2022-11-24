Indigenous fashion designers, artisans challenge plagiarism on Mexico City runway

At Original, a government-led fashion week dedicated to traditional textiles, artists showcased their designs and confronted industry challenges under the slogan: "No bargaining, no plagiarism, no cultural appropriation."

World-renowned brands such as Ralph Lauren and Chinese fast-fashion company Shein have in recent months faced accusations of plagiarising indigenous Mexican designs, threatening the country's ancient textile tradition.

"We need people to understand this is not a mass process," Original board member Hilan Cruz, a backstrap loom artisan from Puebla state, told Reuters. "What we do takes time, and that time should be valued both economically and in terms of product value."