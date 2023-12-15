Italian food historian cooks up carbonara controversy

Food is a serious business in Italy, part of the national identity, as illustrated by a row that has broken out over how to make carbonara pasta sauce.

Luca Cesari, a food historian and author from Bologna, faced a stream of online abuse after he posted a video on Instagram in which he presented what he said was the original version of carbonara, considered a classic of Roman cooking.

Ditching the usual ingredients of Italian pecorino cheese and cured pork cheek to be mixed with eggs to create a creamy sauce, the carbonara presented by Cesari was made with Swiss gruyere cheese, garlic, bacon and pan-fried eggs.