    বাংলা

    Italian food historian cooks up carbonara controversy

    Cesari said he had gone back to the original recipe published in an Italian cookery magazine almost 70 years ago and was trying to show how the recipe evolved over the decades

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 06:09 PM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 06:09 PM

    Food is a serious business in Italy, part of the national identity, as illustrated by a row that has broken out over how to make carbonara pasta sauce.

    Luca Cesari, a food historian and author from Bologna, faced a stream of online abuse after he posted a video on Instagram in which he presented what he said was the original version of carbonara, considered a classic of Roman cooking.

    Ditching the usual ingredients of Italian pecorino cheese and cured pork cheek to be mixed with eggs to create a creamy sauce, the carbonara presented by Cesari was made with Swiss gruyere cheese, garlic, bacon and pan-fried eggs.

    Cesari said he had gone back to the original recipe published in an Italian cookery magazine almost 70 years ago and was trying to show how the recipe evolved over the decades.

    "I simply remade the 1954 carbonara, the first one featured in the 'Cucina Italiana' magazine. It's not my fault if that was the carbonara recipe!", he told Reuters.

    "Over the years, a series of different recipes for carbonara have emerged, including those with raw ham in the fifties. In the USA you could even find versions with clams or mushrooms."

    Alberto Grandi, another food historian who has come under fire for questioning established Italian culinary traditions, leapt to Cesari's defence.

    In his own Instagram video, he denounced to a sort of "gastronationalism that prevents us from reasoning calmly about the themes of our cuisine."

    Other examples of what Italians consider food heresy are pairing pasta with ketchup sauce, or adding pineapple to pizza, together with a de facto ban on ordering cappuccino after lunch.

    Cesari remains unbowed and is ready to whip up more culinary controversy.

    "That was only the first video... I'm preparing a new one on the traditional Neapolitan pizza from the 1800s with clams!."

    RELATED STORIES
    Customers buy fruits and vegetables at an open air evening market in Ahmedabad, India, August 21, 2023. REUTERS
    India inflation likely rebounded in November
    The retail inflation likely picked up in November after declining for three months, bringing it closer to the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% target range
    Bangladesh’s inflation slows to 9.5% in November
    Inflation slows to 9.5% in November
    Food inflation remains above 10 percent despite falling vegetable prices before winter
    Chef Davide Sanna works in the kitchen of Piccola Cucina in the SoHo area of New York City, U.S., November 22, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
    Italy is no country for young chefs
    Many talented young chefs, hoping to make a career in Italy, find themselves frustrated by low pay, lack of labour protection and scant prospects
    Inter Milan's coach Walter Mazzarri looks on as he arrives on the pitch before the Italian Serie A soccer match against Hellas Verona at Bentegodi stadium in Verona March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
    Napoli name Mazzarri as new coach
    The 62-year-old takes over from Rudi Garcia after defeat to Empoli left Napoli 10 points behind leader Inter

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury