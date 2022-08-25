    বাংলা

    New York City's latest viral sensation is a crème-filled circular croissant

    The croissant has also caused a sensation on TikTok and Instagram, with customers ripping into the pastries and showing viewers the ganache pouring out of the flaky treat

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2022, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 06:16 AM

    A circular, crème-filled croissant has been taking New York City -- and social media -- by storm this summer.

    The Suprême, similar to Dominique Ansel's Cronut, the hybrid of a doughnut and croissant that caused a food sensation in 2013, has had folks lining up outside Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery since it was introduced in April.

    The croissant has also caused a sensation on TikTok and Instagram, with customers ripping into the pastries and showing viewers the ganache pouring out of the flaky treat.

    Scott Cioe, executive pastry chef for the bakery, said he had no idea his creation would go viral. "I don't even have a TikTok," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Princess Diana's one-of-a-kind Ford Escort goes up for auction
    Diana's Ford Escort goes up for auction
    The RS Turbo Series 1 Escort belonged to the princess between 1985 and 1988, which is expected to fetch more than 100,000 pounds ($118,000)
    Ipswich unveil Ed Sheeran-designed third kit
    Ipswich unveil Ed Sheeran-designed third kit
    The kit incorporates tonal versions of the graphic found on the cover of Sheeran's album 'Equals'
    Actor Chanchal Chowdhury joins Shikho brand campaign ‘Shikhbo, Jitbo’
    Chanchal Chowdhury joins Shikho brand campaign
    The learning startup provides more than 100 comprehensive courses for SSC, HSC, and competitive university entrance exams
    Nigerian entrepreneur turns local crops into gluten-free pasta
    Nigerian entrepreneur turns local crops into gluten-free pasta
    Renee Chuks, a trained chef, started experimenting with making pasta from cassava in her Lagos kitchen during a national lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher