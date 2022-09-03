Princess Diana exhibit in Vegas invites guests to have their own royal wedding

A new exhibition that celebrates the life of the late Princess Diana opens in Las Vegas on Friday, days after the 25th anniversary of her death in a car crash in Paris.

"Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition" features over 700 original royal artefacts, including evening gowns and other personal items at The Shops at Crystals adjacent to the Aria Resort & Casino.

One of the main attractions is a replica of Diana’s wedding dress, which was created by Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave. Visitors can walk across the 25-foot-long train that’s protected under glass.