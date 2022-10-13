    বাংলা

    Queen Elizabeth's life features in a new comic book

    TidalWave Comics makes the 30-page glossy edition, covering her public and private life, available digitally and in hard and soft covers

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Oct 2022, 03:38 AM
    Updated : 13 Oct 2022, 04:28 AM

    The life of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, is celebrated in a new comic book by TidalWave Comics, covering her public and private life, big events, family scandals, and crises.

    The queen died on Sept. 8 aged 96 and was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Prince Philip on Sept. 19 after a day in which Britain and the world paid her a final farewell, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony.

    The 30-page glossy, part of the publisher's "Tribute" series, starts with the royal beekeeper notifying the palace hive of the queen's death, a centuries-old tradition rooted in superstition about honey production.

    "I wanted to start small - the legend of the bees - and end large - the funeral viewed by millions worldwide," co-writer Michael Frizell said in a statement. "That was a fitting way to depict her 70-year reign."

    Among the 2,000 congregation at Westminster Abbey, where monarchs have been married, buried and crowned over the last 1,000 years, were some 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal family members and dignitaries.

    The book, released on Wednesday, is available digitally and in hard and soft covers.

