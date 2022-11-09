    বাংলা

    Vivid pink diamond sells for $28.8m at Christie's auction

    The largest vivid pink diamond sold at Christie's was the 18.96-carat Winston Pink Legacy, which got $50.4 million in 2018

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Nov 2022, 04:11 AM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2022, 04:11 AM

    The largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond ever put up for auction sold for 28.4 million Swiss francs ($28.8 million) at a Christie's sale of rare jewels on Tuesday, the auctioneer said.

    The Fortune Pink Diamond -- which weighs 18.18 carats, which Christie's had called a fortuitous number for Asian collectors -- had been estimated to go for $25 million to $35 million.

    The largest vivid pink diamond sold at Christie's was the 18.96-carat Winston Pink Legacy, which got $50.4 million in 2018, a world record price per carat for a pink diamond sold at auction.

