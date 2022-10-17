Mariachi bands fire up fading memories of Mexican Alzheimer patients

Mariachi bands have long been a staple of Mexican culture, and now their lively songs are finding a new use: reawakening the memories of people suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

The Mexican Alzheimer's Center is promoting the therapy, hoping the music will stir up recollections of times past among patients with the degenerative illness, encouraging them to sing or even dance to familiar old tunes.

"It makes me very sad, because I remember my husband, but apart from that, I listen to the music with joy because it brings back many memories that make me very happy," said Leonor Camacho, a 90-year-old with Alzheimer's in Mexico City.

Songs with links to her husband, relatives and friends are played to Camacho to complement her daily therapy, which includes saying tongue twisters with other patients online, and performing manual exercises to stimulate her memory.