    US library exhibit shows 'glimpse of humanity' in lost items in books

    Photographs, to-do lists, aeroplane tickets and quirky drawings by children are part of thousands of lost and forgotten items in library books carefully collected for years by a librarian in California

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Sept 2022, 03:01 PM
    Updated : 3 Sept 2022, 03:01 PM

    Photographs, to-do lists, aeroplane tickets and quirky drawings by children are part of thousands of lost and forgotten items in library books carefully collected for years by a librarian in California.

    The items are now part of a collection called "Found in a Library Book" at the Oakland Public Library, whose main downtown branch display cases feature post-it notes, cards, drawings and bookmarks.

    Among the items are a ticket to an Oakland Athletics baseball game on Apr 25, 2013, and a ticket to a Heineken beer-related event dated Nov 19, 2002.

    Any item found in a returned book throughout the library system gets sent to librarian Sharon McKellar, who began collecting the items 10 years ago. A few days ago, she opened envelopes containing polaroid photos, two post-it notes stuck to each other with a list of ingredients on one and a list of bible verses on another and a single square sheet of toilet paper.

    "I like imagining where these came from," said McKellar, who has been with the library since 2003. "It just feels like a really interesting archive of our community, of the city and the people who use our libraries and the diversity within those, and just kind of a glimpse at humanity and who we all are and how we're all connected."

