Will the Iran protests succeed in bringing change?

Many Muslims worldwide, even in Bangladesh, believe the Iranian government’s violent approach to crushing protesters' voices today and its strict adherence to Sharia law is a perversion of Islamic scripture and teachings.

Md Nadim, a high school teacher in Dhaka, says - “In this day and age, there are no truly Islamic countries in this world. Any country identifying as such seeks to abuse its name for the sake of its greed and thirst for power. The only way forward is the sensible and moderate application of Islamic laws.”

Elena, a trans student, said - “Mind you, this has been going on for much longer than people would think. Not too long ago, [I believe] a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody for not wearing her hijab and has been missing ever since. She is presumed dead. What we see in Iran is nothing more than clear bigotry directed towards women.”

When asked if she believes this movement will succeed in causing a substantial change in Iran, she responded - “I really hope so because women’s rights are human rights. They have the right not to wear a headscarf because not every woman in Iran is necessarily a Muslim. No one who does not pertain to a certain religion should be forced to comply with the demands of a religion they may not be a part of.”

More recently, Elnaz Rekabi, a woman partaking in a rock climbing competition in South Korea, was detained at an Iranian embassy before being taken back to Iran for competing without wearing a headscarf. She was taken to an undisclosed location in a van after her arrival, and her brother was later summoned to an intelligence agency. She has since become the newest symbol for the movement, dropping more fuel into the fire under the boiling pot.

As the football World Cup takes hold of the immediate attention of the world, the rebellion has seemingly gone international as many fans gathered with the slogan of the movement in full display in Qatari stadiums. The Iranian national football team themselves were silent during their game against England, showing solidarity with the protesters.

Women are continually taking to the streets, even today, seven weeks after the protests erupted, bypassing the restrictions put on the internet to share videos and news of the protests across social platforms like wildfire. Much of the protests surround decades of suppression and a whole host of police brutality under Iran's regime.

Gilda Sahebi, an author of DW, has said - “Every single woman in Iran has grown up experiencing the morality police. You have this brutal, humiliating experience. You experience violence due to the morality police.”

What causes many to believe this movement may be different from the ones it follows is that it comprises women from all walks of life and classes. Previous significant protests, such as those held in 2009 and 2019, were mainly consolidated to the middle or lower classes. Experts see strong similarities and disparities compared to the successful 1979 revolution.