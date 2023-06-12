Why must these tiny shoulders carry the weight of entire families?

Farzana, 6, sells flowers on the streets of Dhaka's Dhanmondi, begging passersby to buy her flowers. She responds with a silent stare when asked why she sells flowers on the streets.



"Farzana can sell more flowers," her brother Hasan says. "She's younger, so people show more sympathy and buy her flowers."



Hasan begs in front of various shops and restaurants in Dhanmondi. A laminated paper in his hands reads, "Please give me money to buy some rice and pulses so my siblings and I can eat." Hasan doesn't attend school, so he cannot read his sign. When asked who had given him the laminated paper, Hasan does not respond.